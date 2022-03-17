Street craft workshop on the College St/old Dublin Rd area

By Suzanne Pender

DO you live, work or study in the College Street/old Dublin Road area of Carlow town?

Do you have a close connection with College Street or the old Dublin Road? The Irish Architecture Foundation is inviting people who live, work or study at these locations to take part in a two-hour street craft workshop in the Cathedral Parish Centre from 2pm to 4pm next Thursday, 24 March.

This workshop celebrates the subtle craft of the street, shining a light on the many moments and elements which, when woven together, create places to live, work and play.

Using a blend of creative tools and techniques, the workshop encourages participants to look at a street with new eyes. People of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate, with particular interest in those who have local knowledge and who use these streets on a regular basis.

This workshop will be led by architect and urban designer Deirdre Greaney, who is a specialist in the area of Irish towns, placemaking and urban renewal. Workshop participants will work in teams to explore hidden histories and special design features as well as delve into themes of trade, traffic, biodiversity and accessibility.

This workshop is part of the Arts Council’s and Local Government Places Matter conference in Visual Carlow on 24 and 25 March. To sign up, email [email protected]. Limited spaces available.