What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday’s front pages are dominated by the war in Ukraine and the return of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Irish Times leads with a story on potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. A story about 4,000 health staff currently absent due to Covid also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner warns Covid is on the rise amid the return of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Irish Independent leads with stories on rising fuel costs, and Russian shelling attacks targeting a Ukrainian theatre that was being used to provide shelter for 1,000 civilians.

The Echo‘s lead story is on land in Cork being rezoned for residential use.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

The Irish Sun leads with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the US Congress yesterday.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a drop in oil prices.

The Irish News leads with the mother of a murder victim describing her “devastating loss”.

British front pages are dominated by the return of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian both lead with stories on the return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, along with front page stories on the shelling of a Ukrainian theatre that was providing shelter to 1,000 civilians.

The return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also makes the front pages of The Independent, the Daily Express, Metro and the i.

The Daily Star leads with an anti-Putin fund which has raised £1.6 million.

The Financial Times leads with potential peace takes between Ukraine and Russia, along with the return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

St Patrick’s Day celebrations return after two-year Covid absence

Thursday, 17/03/22 - 9:23am

New support centres open as more than 7,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland

Thursday, 17/03/22 - 8:38am

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

Thursday, 17/03/22 - 8:16am