Carlow College to host annual literary awards

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College will celebrate ten years of its annual literary awards over the next month with a series of literary events, culminating in the awards ceremony at Visual Carlow on 11 April.

The awards were established in 2012 to celebrate the literary talent of Carlow College students from first years to fourth years across the entire portfolio of undergraduate courses. The decade celebrations were planned following a generous bequest to the college by poet and priest, the late Fr Michael McCarthy. Fr Michael was a student of the college in the 1960s and he returned there as first writer-in-residence in 2017. His final publication, part memoir, part poetry collection, ***Like a tree cut back*** (2021), has been published and recounts his time in Carlow College.

Kicking off the celebrations on 28 March, former national poet of Wales Gillian Clarke will visit Carlow College to present a masterclass to the students, followed by a public poetry reading in Carlow College at 7.30pm. Tickets for this event are free and available to book via the College website at www.carlowcollege.ie

Lecturer in creative writing and poet Dr Derek Coyle commented on the significance of Gillian Clarke’s visit, saying: “It is a fantastic opportunity for our creative writing students to be able to spend time with a poet of the calibre of Gillian Clarke. Her unique insights will enrich their own practice immeasurably.”

As part of the decade celebrations, the college commissioned a new work by leading Irish composer Gráinne Mulvey as a tribute to Fr Michael McCarthy. The work, ***Metanoia: In Memoriam Fr Michael McCarthy***, is an original piece that uses a recording of Fr McCarthy reading his poem ***Metanoia*** and synthesizes this with soundscapes recorded from around the college, the reading of work by creative writing students, and the acoustic profiles of key rooms associated with Fr McCarthy, all in a dynamic modern composition. The world premiere of this new work will be held on Monday 4 April at 1.30pm in the college.

As Dr Coyle notes:, “Gráinne Mulvey is a leading Irish composer of her generation, an artist with an international reputation. We are very lucky that she lives and works in Leighlinbridge. Our students got a unique insight into Gráinne’s working methods, and their poems and voices will be a permanent feature of her latest piece.”

The celebrations will conclude with the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards ceremony at Visual Carlow on Monday 11 April at 7.30pm. Awards for poetry and prose will be presented by poet and publisher Pat Boran, who will also read from his work. Tickets for the awards ceremony are free and available to book on the college website.

“Carlow College is delighted to make its contribution to the creative life of Carlow and the southeast. Ireland has a proud tradition of creative writing excellence in poetry and prose, and we as a college community are happy to help foster this tradition within the next generation,” said Dr Coyle.

Full details of Ten years on: celebrating a decade of the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards 2012-2022 and the programme of events, including booking details, are available from www.carlowcollege.ie/literary-awards.