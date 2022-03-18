Death notices and funeral arrangements

Seamus Cooney

Hennessy Road, Waterford City, Waterford / St. Mullins, Carlow

And formerly of Marley, Glynn , Co Carlow. In the loving care of the Pallative Care Unit, Waterford University Hospital after a short illness.

Pre – deceased by his parents James and Susan and brother Paddy, Beloved brother of Eileen, Peggy and Johnny. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews, brothers – in – law, sisters – in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 4pm to 9 pm on Friday. Funeral to arrive to Glynn Church for requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in St. Mullin’s Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society / Palliative Care Unit Waterford

Mary Kavanagh (née Fogarty)

Kyle, Ballymurphy, Carlow

The death has occurred of Mary Kavanagh (nee Fogarty) of Kyle, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, formerly of Lacken, Ballymurphy, who passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny today, the 17th of March.

Mary will be sadly missed by her son Pat, daughter in law Anne, grandchildren Mathew, Ciaran, & Luke, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home tomorrow, March 18th, from 2pm – 9pm. Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm, Saturday the 19th, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, followed by burial in Ballymurphy Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh.