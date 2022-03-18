Gaelscoil’s Céilí Mór was a sight to behold after two-year break

By Suzanne Pender

THERE was a triumphant return to the Céilí Mór at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc last week, when for the first time in two years pupils gathered together for a giant exhibition of fancy footwork!

Almost 500 pupils gathered en masse in the clós for the céilí to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge and all things Irish. The children donned their éadaí glasa, while it was wonderful to once again have older pupils dancing alongside the younger ones, adding enormously to the atmosphere and the sense of community in the school.

One of the highlights of the céilí was a performance of the traditional rince scuab or brush dance, taken on with gusto – in fact, there was scarcely a floor brushed all week, such was the level of practicing and fun enjoyed.

The school was a hive of activity for Seachtain na Gaeilge, with a terrific bodhrán workshop, fun quizzes, art competitions and a trip to the cinema to see the award-winning Wolfwalkers all happening during the week.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc also celebrated Lá na Stocaí on Monday to support World Down Syndrome Day, with children wearing their loudest and most colourful socks to help spread awareness.