History lecture on Glendalough

By Elizabeth Lee

THE West Wicklow Historical Society is back in action and its first public event will take place on Tuesday 12 April, when it looks at the history of Glendalough, one of Ireland’s most beautiful locations. The lecture, ‘Glendalough – an age old attraction’, will be delivered by Joan Kavanagh and will take place in the Lalor Centre, Baltinglass at 8pm. Admission is €5 and all are welcome.

The society recently held its AGM and the following were elected: chairman, Chris Lawlor; vice-chairman, Declan Keenan; secretary, Donal McDonnell; treasurer, Sheila O’Toole; PRO, Paul Gorry; committee – Cora Crampton, Peadar Cullen, Phyllis Flanagan, John Glennon and John O’Toole. Membership of the society is €20 for individuals or €30 for families. It may be paid at any WWHS event.