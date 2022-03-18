Online library system is changing – for the better!

By Elizabeth Lee

FROM 29 March, Carlow libraries, along with libraries all over the country, will introduce a new online system with improved functionality to provide a better service to library members. The new system will have many improved features.

Logging into your library account and managing your reserves, reading lists and contact information will be much easier. The catalogue will be more user friendly and will have images and recommendations as well as themed bookshelves and links to useful resources.

Readers will be able to find, borrow and reserve eBooks and eAudiobooks as well as physical books in one searchable catalogue. And library membership can be renewed online for the first time. The new system will also look and work great on mobile phones and tablets.

Unfortunately, there will be some service disruption in the lead-up to the launch of the new system.

From 21 to 28 March, online accounts will be temporarily unavailable and borrowers will not be able to reserve items online.

During this time, readers can still browse and borrow in their library, while eServices such as Borrowbox, Libby and PressReader will not be affected.

All loans will be extended, so there’s no need to worry about renewing items while accounts are unavailable.

Carlow County Libraries apologise for the inconvenience and thank members for their patience as ut works to deliver the new and improved online system.

Borrowers are asked to please keep an eye on the library’s website and social media channels for further updates.