St Leo’s girls scoop top engineering award

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEAM from St Leo’s College has just scooped the top prize in an engineering challenge!

Two transition year teams from St Leo’s College, Carlow qualified for the final of the Southeast Engineering Challenge. The competition ran as part of the STEPS Engineers’ Week in early March.

Both teams had to explore how they could develop a sustainable energy community (SEC). Firstly, they had to identify and calculate the energy consumption in their community and then come up with four ways in which they could make their community more sustainable. They also had to design a communications campaign and a five-year plan detailing how they would roll out their campaign.

All of the finalists from St Leo’s College who competed in the engineering competition

They had to deliver their pitch to a panel of judges. One team focused on how much food is wasted in a household annually and examined ways of reducing that waste. A second team looked at their school community and how it could reduce its carbon footprint, electricity usage, paper waste and single-use plastic concerns.

Following an outstanding presentation, the second team, which focused on the school’s sustainability, was deemed the overall winner.