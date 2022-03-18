Visit Visual this afternoon and view new exhibitions for free

By Suzanne Pender

THE galleries at Visual Carlow are open today (Friday) from 2pm to 5pm, from 11am to 5.30pm on Saturday, and 2pm to 5pm on Sunday.

All are invited to call in and see their four new exhibitions. Free admission!

i see Earth presents a large-scale installation of sculptural work by Tom dePaor, one of Ireland’s foremost architects.

The Irish premiere of One Hundred Steps by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca unfolds when visitors to aristocratic museums reveal themselves to be performers.

A new body of work by Christopher Steenson, Soft Rains Will Come, takes the form of a surround-sound installation-come-live-radio-broadcast.

A Space for Making Good Decisions About Place by Helena Fitzgerald proposes a way of thinking about the future of the places where we live.

There’s lots more coming up at Visual in the next few months. See their website for full listings.