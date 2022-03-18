What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 12-18 March.
APPLCIATIONS RECEIVED:
Borris
Deborah Murphy wishes to erect a domestic garage at Crannagh, Borris.
Graiguecullen
Leona Nolan wishes to change of use of premises from an existing fast food take away with adjoining domestic accommodation to use as two separate domestic dwellings at Castle Hill, Graiguecullen.
Kilbride
On Tower Ltd wishes to develop the installation of a new 30.5 metres lattice telecommunication support structure off the N81 Road, Commons, Carrigslaney, Kilbride.
Tullow
Ronan Jackman wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the rear elevation of my existing dwelling at Crosslow, Tullow.
Gillian Richardson & Jonathan Gleeson wish to change of use of an existing coach house, which is part of the Protected Structure Aghade Lodge into domestic accommodation at Ballynoe or Newtown, Tullow.
St Mullins
John Fluskey wishes to construct a slatted shed, a lean-to roof and a new milking parlour at Ballynalour, St Mullins.