What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 12-18 March.

APPLCIATIONS RECEIVED:

Borris

Deborah Murphy wishes to erect a domestic garage at Crannagh, Borris.

Graiguecullen

Leona Nolan wishes to change of use of premises from an existing fast food take away with adjoining domestic accommodation to use as two separate domestic dwellings at Castle Hill, Graiguecullen.

Kilbride

On Tower Ltd wishes to develop the installation of a new 30.5 metres lattice telecommunication support structure off the N81 Road, Commons, Carrigslaney, Kilbride.

Tullow

Ronan Jackman wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the rear elevation of my existing dwelling at Crosslow, Tullow.

Gillian Richardson & Jonathan Gleeson wish to change of use of an existing coach house, which is part of the Protected Structure Aghade Lodge into domestic accommodation at Ballynoe or Newtown, Tullow.

St Mullins

John Fluskey wishes to construct a slatted shed, a lean-to roof and a new milking parlour at Ballynalour, St Mullins.