Bridie Brooks was a loving family woman

The late Bridie Brooks

By Charlie Keegan

THIS Sunday, 20 March, family members, neighbours and friends of the late Bridie Brooks, Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow will gather in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea at noon to celebrate the Month’s Mind Mass of a greatly-loved woman.

Bridie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow, where she had been a resident for a short time. Bridie, who celebrated her 79th birthday in January, was the former Bridie Curry from Miltown, Kilbride, Co Carlow and a member of a well-known and highly respected family.

After her school days, Bridie went to work in Altamont House, Kilbride for some time. She was subsequently employed in Governey’s Boot Factory in Castle Hill, Carlow.

She was married to the late Eamon Brooks from Staplestown Road, Carlow, who worked for Leinster Marts in Carlow. He passed away in July 2012 at the age of 77. Bridie is survived by her partner of a decade Derek Leonard from The Laurels, Tullow Road.

She was diagnosed with dementia some years ago and her loving family had cared for her with great devotion throughout the two difficult years of the coronavirus pandemic, as her condition continued to deteriorate. Bridie was a resident of Borris Lodge Nursing Home for some two months before spending her final days at Hillview Nursing Home.

Before illness hit, Bridie attended Askea Day Care, where she met many old friends and made new ones, travelling on various outings, all of which she enjoyed very much in later life. In her earlier days, Bridie was a great bingo enthusiast, attending weekly sessions in Graiguecullen, the Youth Centre and Teach Asca.

She was a music fan, her favourite group being the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem.

Although a ‘home bird’, Bridie had visited her son Mark in the Channel Islands, where he resides. Accompanied by husband Eamon, they travelled on to France for a holiday, a trip she greatly enjoyed.

A number of years ago, Bridie was very proud when there was a big reunion of the Curry family, which was held in Carlow’s Seven Oaks Hotel. That reunion happened before her illness, when there was a very large gathering of the Curry clan.

Bridie reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow on Monday 21 February, when prayers were led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, who also celebrated Bridie’s funeral Mass on Thursday morning at Holy Family Church, Askea.

Family members and friends undertook the readings and the Prayers of the Faithful at Mass, while Bridie’s son Mark paid a fitting tribute to his mum. The singing of hymns at Mass was by Marie Cashin, with Claire Cashin playing the organ.

As Bridie’s remains exited the church, the sound of Simply the best, the Tina Turner hit, was played.

Following Mass, Bridie was laid to rest in the Brooks family plot at St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside with the playing of her favourite song A mother’s love’s a blessing by Bridie Gallagher.

Bridie is survived by her children Edward (Carlow), Deirdre Brooks (Carlow), Paul (Leixlip, Co Kildare), Denis (Donegal), Mark (Channel Islands), Lisa Brooks (Dereen Heights) and Robert ‘Mull’ (Dereen Heights).

She is also mourned by her cherished grandchildren Nathen, Daniel, Leah, Ciarán, Samuel, Lexie, Joshua and Benjamin, by her partner Derek, daughters-in-law Sinead, Emma and Martina, her brothers Paddy Curry (Dublin) and Tom (Miltown, Kilbride), sisters Lizzie O’Brien (Blackbog Road, Carlow) and Sally McWilliams (Humberside, UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie rest in peace.