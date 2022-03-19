Confirmation day at St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Candidates from St Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen who made their Confirmation in St Clares Church in Graiguecullen, pictured with Fr John Dunphy, school principal John Brennan and teachers Pauric Bolton and James Nolan

Joey and Ryan Nolan with Fionn McGrath

Olivia Link and Viktoria Cabin

Cassia McCarthy and Luke McCaul with their godparents Gerard Shannon and Colette Ellis

Daragh McEvoy with his family

Germantas Naglys with his family

Fionn McGrath with his family

Amelia Taraszka and Szymon Krupinski

Brigid McDonald

Cassia McCarthy with her sister Ciara

Abby Byrne-Hurley with her family

Dean Scully-Keightley with his parents Jenny and Kenneth

