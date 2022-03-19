Covid hospitalisations rise to new 12-month high over bank holiday weekend

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland has increased again to the highest level seen in over a year.

The Department of Health confirmed 1,127 cases in the hospital system on Saturday, the highest level since February 2021.

52 patients are being treated for the disease in intensive care units, marking an increase of four people since yesterday.

Figures relating to new cases are not due to be released until after the bank holiday weekend, with the latest figures seeing 14,096 new cases logged on Wednesday ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The positivity rate of PCR testing had then soared to 38 per cent, while antigen tests continued to identify the bulk of new cases amid a major scaling-back of the country’s test and trace system.

‘Back to basics’

Ahead of the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday period, the Department of Health appealed for people to follow health advice to “socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.”

On Wednesday, the chief of the health service Paul Reid also warned that Ireland must “get back to basics” on mask-wearing and vaccinations in order to halt a surge cases and increasing hospital numbers.

Hospitals and nursing homes were already facing major Covid-19 pressures ahead of St Patrick’s Day, which saw the return of full festivities for the first time since the pandemic began.

A national day of commemoration for those who lost their lives to Covid-19 is meanwhile set to take place tomorrow.