Lions Club book sale is back after two-year break

Lions Club members setting up the book shop on Tullow Street

By Charlie Keegan

CARLOW Lions Club’s second-hand book sale has returned after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The book sale will begin this Monday 21 March, at 140 Tullow Street (next door to the Eir phone shop) opposite Shaws in Carlow town. The sale will continue for eight weeks and will be open from Monday to Saturday each week from 10am to 6pm.

There are thousands upon thousands of good-quality books on offer, so the reading public is invited to come and sort out their summer holiday reading. Besides the outstanding value on offer, patrons will also be helping Carlow Lions Club charities. Every cent raised through the book sale will go to local charities.

Children’s books are for sale for 50 cent each, or three for €1, and all other books, from encyclopaedias to novels, are only €1 each. All of the books are donated and the stock will be changing all the time.

The project is being organised by Lions Club members Frank Mulvey and Pat Doody, along with other members, and they have been busy gathering and organising new stock for the sale.

The Lions Club would like to sincerely thank Laurence Phelan for his generosity in giving the use of his premises for the sale. The club also extends thanks to everybody who has donated books or helped in any way with the project.