New York parade is worth its weight in gold

By Michael Godfrey

WITH bombs falling on Ukraine and people fleeing for their lives, it sounds a little trite to be talking about St Patrick’s Day celebrations, but unfortunately there will always be a war going on somewhere in the world and people dying as a result of man’s inhumanity to man.

But this is a very important week for the Irish diaspora. Our citizens or those claiming Irish ancestry are scattered all over the globe. Drop a pin on a land mass anywhere in the world and you are sure to come across someone claiming to have an Irish connection.

This unbelievable opportunity to advertise the country on a global scale once a year has served us well in the past. Famous buildings turn ‘green’ for a day and even some rivers have green dye applied to emphasise the Irish connection. More importantly, however, it is a time when our government uses its sense of Irishness to send ministers on a serious mission to all parts of the world. In conjunction with various government agencies, their job is to ‘sell’ Ireland as a good place for investment.

In the general scheme of things, Ireland is very small. In fact, in some countries there are ‘small’ cities with more Irish people living in them than the entire population of the 26 counties. Yet because of the fascination with Ireland and all things Irish, doors to political leaders are open for that one day of the year.

This year, the charm offensive, which has been quiet since the pandemic hit, is well and truly back, with 30 ministers and their handlers heading to all corners of the globe.

At the weekend, taoiseach Micheál Martin had a chat with the British prime minister about this and that before watching the rugby match – which we won – after which he showed his support for the St Patrick’s Day parade, which once again took place in London over the weekend. Later this week, he will be in the USA to deliver the traditional bowl of shamrock to President Biden, meet people who could be very important economically to this country, and remind the 50-million-plus US citizens who claim to have Irish ancestry that the Emerald Isle is a great place to visit.

That opportunity to ‘sell’ Ireland is unique. We are the only ethnic group in America that has the right to march up 5th Avenue on a working day. Any other group wishing to celebrate their national feast day can only do so on a Sunday.

That one day is estimated to be worth over $50 million to the city of New York, with more than one-million people lining the streets to view the oldest St Patrick’s Day parade in the world.

All that helps to sell Ireland. And thanks to that sense of Irishness, the foreign direct investment generated attracts high value and our exports of food and drink now exceed €13.5 billion a year. Prior to the pandemic, tourism was very important to the national economy and, like our food and drink exports, had increased by over 50% in the previous ten years.

Even though inflation is knocking the hell out of the cost of living at the moment, we would not be able to take some of the heat out of that upward spiral were it not for the success we have achieved over the years, thanks in part to opportunities generated by a desire for people to celebrate St Patrick’s Day all over the world.

More importantly, we would not be able to offer the kind of services that will provide refugees from Ukraine with the comfort they deserve. While those refugees will cost the state hundreds of millions of euros – a cost that is insignificant when compared with the suffering of the Ukrainian people – that money must be found somewhere.

One estimate given to government is that every 1,000 Ukrainian refugees who will be accommodated in a hotel will cost €33 million a year. As the war rages on, we could eventually take up to 100,000 refugees – and all the services those people will need have to be paid for.

So, if you are feeling a little guilty supporting the ‘green army’ all over the world on 17 March, remember that raising awareness of Ireland may result in generating badly-needed investment, which will eventually allow Ireland to continue to play an important role in supporting refugees from Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.