Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Pat) Tompkins

Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Redbog, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow. Pat, suddenly in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Sadie, much loved father of Joe, Jean, Tom, Mary, Kathleen, P.J, Paul and Jim. He will be sadly missed by his sister Jean Malone, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (R93 VY18) from 2pm on Sunday 20th March, until removal on Tuesday 22nd March at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of The Wayside, Clonmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rebecca (Beck) Tomkins

Tullowclay, Tullow, Co. Carlow, peacefully at home in her 95th year. Much loved mother of Irene, adored Nannan of Beck, Helen and Ursula, cherished great nanny of Sarah, dear friend of Joe. Beck will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, granddaughters, great granddaughter, her loving family Ada, Roland, Eileen, Kathy, Tommy, Georgina, Albert, Maureen and their families, kind neighbours and good friends.

The day thou gavest lord is ended

House Private After 8pm please .

Removal on Monday at 2pm to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church Ardoyne. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Patrick (Paddy) McGARRITY

Ballycrinnigan, Graiguenamanagh, Carlow / Dundrum, Dublin

Peacefully, after having a wonderful 93rd birthday celebration with his family, in the care of Orwell Queen of Peace, Rathgar. Beloved husband of the late Mary (January 2022) and much loved father of Thomas, Catherine and Patricia. Very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Ciaran, grandson Stephen and partner Eimear, great granddaughter Doireann, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Phyllis and Nuala, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Kathleen, brothers Jim and Bernard and sister Eileen.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, on Monday afternoon (21st March) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (22nd March) to the Church of The Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. For those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/