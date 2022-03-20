  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí considering possibility fatal Dublin shooting was accidental

Gardaí considering possibility fatal Dublin shooting was accidental

Sunday, March 20, 2022

James Cox

Gardaí are considering the possibility the fatal shooting of a woman in Finglas in Dublin last night could be accidental.

Sandra Boyd (36), a mother of five, sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body in Finglas, north Dublin on Saturday night.

A postmortem on her body is ongoing tonight.

She was rushed to the Mater Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone driving in the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Road West or any surrounding roads between 8 and 9pm is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Government to start moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish families

Sunday, 20/03/22 - 7:02pm

Tánaiste rules out bringing back Covid restrictions

Sunday, 20/03/22 - 5:48pm

Taoiseach confirms there will be investigation into Government handling of pandemic

Sunday, 20/03/22 - 4:49pm