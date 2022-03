Photos from the Co Carlow Web Awards

SHORTLISTED COMPANIES AND WINNERS

BEST EXPORT WEBSITE: Stephen Adams Organ Builder, Pro-Tray, Equinox Education Services, De Burca Design, CIELS – Carlow International English Language School. Winner: Pro-Tray electrical containment installation

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WEBSITE: The Big Idea, Complete Property, Executive PA Forum, Munnelly Accountants, Cullen Nurseries. Winner: Cullen Nurseries

BEST CONSUMER SERVICES WEBSITE: Butlers Eggs, Rea Communications Ltd, Elm Beauty, Pembroke Dental.

Winner: Butlers Eggs

BEST MANUFACTURING WEBSITE: Newhaven Kitchens, Carlow Toolmaking, Rawsaol Toothwear. Winner: Newhaven Kitchens

BEST TOURISM WEBSITE: Lisnavagh Events, Coolanowle, Lace Gallery. Winner: Lisnavagh Events

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD: All shortlisted entries participated in a public vote held on the Carlow LEO Facebook Account. Over 3,700 votes were received. Winner: The Big Idea transition year programme.

OVERALL WINNER: The Big Idea.