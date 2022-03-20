Sr Catherine was a brave reformer who always saw the bigger picture

By Charlie Keegan

SR Catherine Campion, who passed away peacefully at Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co Kildare on Wednesday 2 March, had given 72 years of her life to the religious life as a Presentation Sister.

Born in Portlaoise on 24 September 1929, Catherine was the eldest in a family of eight – four girls, four boys – receiving her primary and secondary education in her native town. Catherine entered the Presentation Order’s novitiate at Killenard, Portarlington on her 17th birthday in 1946, where, in time, she was professed a nun. On 20 April 1949, Sr Catherine came to Carlow, where she was to teach at the Presentation Primary School, Tullow Street and from 1960 at the new Scoil Mhuire gan Smál on Green Lane.

An outstanding teacher, Sr Catherine taught in Carlow up to September 1973, when she fulfilled a long-held wish to undertake missionary work in Africa, being assigned by her order to Kasiya, Zambia.

Returning to Ireland, she served in Oranmore, Galway and in Clane, Co Kildare before returning to her missionary duties at Kasiya in August 1983 and in the following 30 years she served in a number of areas of Zambia – Pemba, the capital Lusaka, Chipo and Mongu.

In February 2017, she returned to Ireland, residing first in Dean’s Court and then Cúl na Cille, Kilcock before spending the final days of her long, happy, fulfilled life in Shalom Nursing Home.

The funeral Mass for Sr Catherine was celebrated in St Coca’s Church, Kilcock on Friday 4 March by Fr George Augustine, PP, Kilcock and Newtown. The readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts during Mass were by family and members of the Presentation community.

In a tribute to Sr Catherine, Presentation colleague and long-time friend Sr Cecilia Molloy, Carlow told the congregation that she “was honoured to say these few words in memory of Sr Catherine Campion”.

Sr Cecilia said: “I lived with her in Carlow from 1958 to 1973, the first 15 years of my formative religious life and teaching life. She then took off, as we say, to foreign parts – Zambia until 1977 and then the Irish Mission of Oranmore and Clane and then back to Zambia for a further 30 years.

“I was thinking of a song to suit Catherine in those earlier years and I hit on ***Walk tall, walk straight, and look the whole world in the eye***. Catherine was tall and straight in every sense and carried a lot on her shoulders.”

“In her teaching years with the infants in junior school, she and her Sister companions ran the equivalent of a social services with the parents of the children while in school. These parents came to her with their troubles – marital, financial and private. They found help and support from a very good listener and carer.

“I had the privilege of teaching infants for one year. Catherine was next door. She wised me up on what to do and how to do it. Especially, she prepared me for the visit of the inspector, told me how to soap her up, tell her she looked lovely. I had a child ready to tell the lady: ‘Tá do hata to hálainn.’ We passed the inspection with glowing colours.

“Sisters of the community experienced Catherine as a reformer. She was courageous when in charge and a great respecter of people. She was a motherly figure and shared her care for others.”

Sr Cecilia described Catherine as “a talker, always with wisdom and friendship. She had a knack of giving praise and enabling people to feel good about themselves – encouraging and positive”.

“In spite of all her talents, Catherine was always humble. She carried authority lightly in all her many roles over the years. She was wise and well informed always and loved her congregation and served us well. Catherine Campion always saw the bigger picture.”

She was a woman who loved her family and talked about each one of her siblings, sharing their joys and sorrows and held them all in her prayers.

The tribute continued: “Catherine entered religious life on her birthday (24 September 1946), the feast of Our Lady of Mercy. She lived a life of mercy and care for others. She lived simply and it was fitting that she departed from us on Ash Wednesday, on a day when we focus on the shortness of life and the possibilities we have of being generous to the world. She was generous with her life. We pray that the Lord of Life, whom she served so well, will reward her for her compassion and care of us all.”

Sr Cecilia concluded by singing the following brief lines: ‘Do not be afraid, for I have redeemed you. I have called you by your name. You are mine.’

Following Mass, the remains of Sr Catherine were brought to the Presentation Sisters’ plot at SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise, where she was laid to rest, the final prayers at the graveside being recited by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow, a family friend.

Sr Catherine is survived by her brother Patsy (Portlaoise) and Michael (Dublin) and her sister Nuala (Dublin). She was predeceased by her brothers Hugh and Ned and sisters Joan and Trish. She is also survived by her Presentation community, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Hugh Campion, who died in the summer of 1983, was a stalwart of the GAA in Kildare. Hugh, who lived in The Curragh, served as Kildare GAA County Board chairman from 1972 to 1981 and was a member of Suncroft GAA Club.