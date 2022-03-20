St Patrick: patron saint and icon of solidarity

By Fr Paddy Byrne

AFTER two long years of lockdowns and living with the reality of a pandemic, it’s with a great sense of joy that we can celebrate our national feast day together again. Yet, after taking a deep breath from Covid, we seem to be plunged into the horrors of war in Europe.

The brutal invasion of the people of Ukraine is an attack on the democracy we all enjoy. Their deep resilience, courage and fortitude is an inspiration to us all. There is a deep sense of solidarity to an oppressed people who, in many ways, mirror our own historical context over 100 years ago. Images on our social media networks seem more akin to the 1940s as opposed to our present reality.

Never has there been a truer manifestation of our island’s rich hospitality, our famous ***céad míle fáilte***. We will not be found wanting in how we welcome our brothers and sisters of Ukraine, who seek refuge and shelter at this time.

On St Patrick’s Day we celebrate our Irishness and our faith. For so long in our history they have been intertwined, perhaps at times identified. As a result, we may have been tempted to take our faith for granted. Admittedly, we did not have to fight for it or die for it as our ancestors did. They were challenged by their faith and responded generously to that challenge.

Today, Irish people all over the world and those of us at home rejoice in the new opportunities which are available in our country – for education, employment and a good quality of life. Indeed, many of our exiles will tell you that they regret the fact that these opportunities were not available to them before they emigrated.

In the past, the challenge to our faith came from outside of ourselves – from Penal Laws and from oppressive regimes. Today, the challenge is not so obvious, and it comes from within. Faith is not something that has myths of compartmentalisation; rather, it impinges on all areas of human living. Today there is probably no area of life in which faith is not being challenged and where it does not have a significant contribution to make.

As individuals and families, whether in our work, socialising, education or whatever, our faith impinges, or we can refuse to allow it to do so.

At times we misinterpret and misunderstand the nature of faith. Great faith is not a faith that walks in the light and knows no darkness. Real faith perseveres despite God’s seeming silence.

When one considers the obstacles with which Patrick contended – taken captive from his own people and his home, slavery on Slieve Mish and his eventual escape – yet he was prepared to return as a missionary and preach Christ’s Gospel to those who had held him captive.

The wholeheartedness and singlemindedness of Patrick are clear pointers to his faith. He is a man of flesh and blood, whose whole life was fed on faith in God’s love. Faith must have been a struggle for him, as it is for you and me. In the experience of slavery, it must have been tempting for him to abandon faith and yield to despair. Yet he recognised his real helplessness and turned to God as a helper and a true friend.

Slavery in the 21st century takes on a more sinister and subtle form. Work, pleasure, comfort, the celebrity status.

Almost unnoticed, God can be excluded and pushed to the margins of life in a busy, competitive world. With so many voices clammering for our attention, we should try to keep the lines of communication open with God in prayer and in our participation at Mass and the sacraments.

In a confused and complex culture, we need a compass to provide us with a sense of direction, enabling us to cope with and respond to the various challenges which meet us every day. I am convinced that faith, properly understood and genuinely lived, can provide us with such a compass. Faith can enable us to see beneath and beyond the situations in which we find ourselves. Just as in Patrick’s life, faith made it possible for God to enter, so in our lives faith makes it possible for God to become involved in our busy world and our hectic activity.

As we celebrate St Patrick’s Day, I take this opportunity to wish you a very happy celebration and pray that the faith which Patrick brought to our shores will sustain all of us in challenging times.

If St Patrick were looking at the Six One News on St Patrick’s Day, he would undoubtedly be surprised to find that his name was associated with the greening of the Great Wall of China and of the Pyramids in Egypt. The marketing people have been very clever in turning our national feast day into an opportunity to promote tourism and to seek opportunities for overseas trade. Fair play to them. If these things help to rebuild our economy and ensure that all our people can live with dignity and enjoy the fruits of citizenship, then there is nothing wrong with that.

But we who believe in Jesus need to do some marketing ourselves. It is not the responsibility of politicians, economists or entrepreneurs to promote faith. It is our task as Christians, together with Christians of other religious traditions throughout Ireland, to ensure that the primary focus of St Patrick’s Day remains the reception of the Gospel and that the values of the Gospel permeate our civil society.