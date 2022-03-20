Tiny tots were on parade for the first time in two years

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were little Pats and Paddys and even smaller cailíní in dancing dresses when Graiguecullen Childcare Centre held its first St Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Wednesday.

“It was absolutely brilliant! It was bright and sunny and we had the parents here for the first time in two years. They all loved it!” said Diane D’Arcy, manager of the centre.

The little tots were dressed in their finest green costumes when they paraded around the grounds of St Fiacc’s NS, with the pupils of the national school peering out at them from their classrooms.

One of the lovely highlights of the parade was when teacher Shauna Tierney, a world champion in Irish dancing, danced for everyone there. She’s been teaching the little ones some steps, so it was thrilling for them to be involved, too.

The children also waved Irish flags and their families’ own native flags, so it leant very nicely to the colourful parade. Irish, Latvian, Moldovan and Polish flags were waved alongside the yellow and blue flags of Ukraine in solidarity with the people of that war-torn country, while earlier in the week, the children’s families donated clothes, food and other supplies for an emergency appeal.

