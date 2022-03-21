Award winning show comes to Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

Today is World Down Syndrome Day and one artist is hoping to make his mark by bringing his award-winning play to Carlow.

Mark Smith’s play Making a Mark will be performed in Visual, Carlow on Wednesday 6 April. The play is an insightful commentary on Mark’s own life, with the Carlow performance following on from a sell out premiere production at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2019 and part of a nationwide tour.

Making A Mark is a documentary style, autobiographical piece that places the voice and lived experience of an artist with an intellectual disability front and centre stage.

Mark Smith, is a 40- year -old performer from Newbridge with Down Syndrome and first began to develop the piece across a six- month residency at Axis Ballymun in 2018. He worked alongside leading documentary artist Shaun Dunne and long time collaborator Aisling Byrne.

The production was further developed with the support of the Abbey Theatre’s 5 x 5 programme and premiered with support from Project Arts Centre in 2019 to a sold out run and several award nominations including Best Performer and Best Production at that year’s Dublin Fringe Festival.

Mark comes from a community that has placed him on a pedestal – somewhat blind to the battles he also faces behind closed doors. Having achieved at a high level all his life (Special Olympics ‘99), Mark was always told that he was “special”, and due to this constant reiteration, he has often felt obliged to keep the darker, more troubled aspects of his experience a secret from those around him who would prefer to focus on his far-reaching achievements.

Making a Mark aspires to articulate Mark’s incredible journey to date alongside the more complicated facets of his lived experience.

Mark has competed in the World Games, played King Lear before packed houses and packed bags for 20 years in Tesco’s… But that’s not even half the story.

