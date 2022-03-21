Car set on fire in John Sweeney Park

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAI in Carlow town received a report of a car on fire at John Sweeney Park on St Patrick’s day, Thursday 17 March.

A fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Gardaí believe that the incident occurred at around 11pm.

They are also investigating an incident where the windscreen of a car was damaged. The incident occurred between 10.30-11pm the following night, Friday 18 March. The white Opel Corsa was parked on Old Dublin Road at the time.

Anyone who noticed suspicious people or activity in either area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.