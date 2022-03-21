Death notices and funeral announcements

Ellen Sheil

89 St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow and formerly of Garryhasten. Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 21st, 2022, under the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Palliative Unit, The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved partner of Phelim, much loved sister of Kate, Philip, Jim Bob, Maurice, Mairead and Brigid and cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Kate Sheil.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, godchild Linda, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Ellen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, from 5pm on Monday (March 21st) with prayers at 8pm. Reposing from 11am on Tuesday with removal on at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Clonegal, arriving at 3.30pm approx.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Ellen’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Those who would have liked to attend or would like to leave a message for Ellen’s family, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

All those attending Ellen’s’ funeral are asked to please wear face coverings and to sanitise your hands on arrival.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital.