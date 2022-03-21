Intrepid duo save the day!



‘Sherlock and Watson’ on the case of the ‘missing parade’ in Carlow town on St Patrick’s Day

By Suzanne Pender

They’ve done it again!

Having solved the case of the smallest parade back in 2003, the intrepid duo of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson took on their greatest assignment yet on St Patrick’s Day in Carlow town in ‘The Case of the Missing Parade’ – ***‘Cás an mhórshiúl atá ar iarraidh’!

The clueless detectives Holmes and Watson (aka Bernard Jennings and John O’Sullivan) decided that, for the sake of tradition, the show must go on, and solved the mystery of the missing parade by organising the shortest parade in the world!

Their ‘parade’ took place from Finegan’s Corner to the Liberty Tree in Carlow town on St Patrick’s Day… earning plenty of laughs and a few dodgy looks!

Mr Holmes and Dr Watson would like to thank Made In Carlow, Gala Hutton and Rancho Reilly for the sponsorship of their ‘parade’.

