Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of Sandra Boyd in Dublin

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Sandra Boyd at her family home in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Monday morning. He is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Sandra Boyd (36), a mother of five, sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body on Saturday night. She was rushed to the Mater Hospital, however she later died from her injuries.

As reported in The Irish Times, the community in Finglas was “shocked, saddened and numb with grief” over the death of Ms Boyd.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Ballymun-Finglas Anthony Connaghan told Newstalk: “The community is shocked, saddened and numb with grief. The details were kind of sketchy as they came out, but now, we are learning it may have been accidental and unfortunately, she has lost her life.

“Straight away what I heard from people was, they were sobbing, numb and they just couldn’t believe it – no-one could. A mother there with five kids in the house. It is just shocking and no one can believe it at this stage.

“One hundred per cent there is a fear because this can happen anywhere. It is not like it is happening in one corner. This is, if you took a map and put little pins in it, it is happening across the community.

“People are afraid because, there you go, there is an innocent woman after being killed… people have that fear and apprehension that this can happen to anyone.

“They may not be going out to hurt innocent people, but innocent people are being caught in the crossfire.”

A gun was recovered after Ms Boyd was shot, with Gardaí focusing their investigations on who brought the gun into the house.

