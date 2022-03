There are just over 1,300 patients with Covid-19 in hospital according to latest figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 20 March, 10,631 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Between 11-12,000 cases were reported daily between Thursday and Sunday.

There are currently 49 people with Covid-19 in ICU.