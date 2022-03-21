Poignant ceremony remembers those lost in the pandemic

By Suzanne Pender

A POIGNANT ceremony of remembrance and reflection for all those who died or who had been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic was observed in Carlow on Sunday. The ceremony was held at the town hall civic plaza and also offered an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the pandemic and the extraordinary efforts of frontline services and everyone in the community who faced the challenges posed by Covid.

MC for the proceedings was Michael Brennan, director of services at Carlow Co Council, while the gathering was welcomed by leas-cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council John McDonald. Bishop Denis Nulty, Rev Susan Gallagher from the Methodist Church, Rev Ger James from the Church of Ireland and Pastor Daniel Dunes were also present, providing prayer and reflection throughout the ceremony.

Beautiful music reflected the poignant atmosphere felt by those in attendance, with some memorable moments dotted throughout the ceremony.

Among them was the thoughtful Ceremony of Light, representing the three municipal districts across Co Carlow. Kevin Duffy lit the purple candle symbolising the loss of loved ones, Jamalida Rafique lit the pink candle symbolising the joy and celebration of family reunion, while Daniel O’Brien lit the white candle symbolising goodness.

Finally, Nan Doran and her grandson Dan lit the yellow candle symbolising both light and death.

County librarian John Shortall presented the remembrance books from each municipal district containing people’s reflections and observations of the pandemic. These books will remain available in the library during March and April for people to share their thoughts on Covid and will then form part of the library’s archives.

Prayers of the faithful were read by members of frontline services and the local community, including Lizzy Erhabor, a nurse at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow; Padraig Cahill, Civil Defence officer; Siobhan McDonald, care assistant at Beechwood nursing home, Leighlinbridge; Sgt Conor Egan, An Garda Síochána; Caroline Townsend, retail worker at Raths, Carlow; and Isobel Brooker, volunteer at St Clare’s Hospitality, Graiguecullen.

A wreath was then laid by cllr McDonald to remember everyone in the community who died during the pandemic, while oak trees were presented to community representatives of the three municipal districts – John Boyd in Carlow, Mary Walsh in Tullow and Paddy Gardiner in Muinebheag.

The stunning music throughout was provided by musicians Kieran Moynihan on flute, Jane Hughes on cello, Vincent Lynch on keyboard, Mick O’ Brien on uilleann pipes and soprano Méav Ni Mhaolcatha.