Baltinglass gardener receives prestigious award from RHS

By Elizabeth Lee

A BALTINGLASS man who is the head gardener of the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland in Co Wicklow has been presented with an award in recognition of his work by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Seamus O’Brien has been managing the restoration of the botanic gardens in Kilmacurragh, Co Wicklow since 2006, which is world renowned for its rhododendron collection. Now he is seeing the fruits of his labour pay off, most recently last week when the RHS presented him with the Loder Rhododendron Cup. This is only the second time in its 101-year history that it has been awarded to an Irish recipient.

“It came as a massive surprise! I wasn’t expecting it at all. I got a nicely-worded letter from the president of the society telling me that I was awarded the cup. What’s even more surprising is that it’s only been given once before to an Irish person, Sir Frederick Moore, a former director of the botanic gardens so it’s a little bit like history repeating itself,” said Seamus.

Under Seamus’s stewardship of Kilmacurragh, the gardens have flourished, attracting more visitors than ever, while the restoration of the home of the Acton family – who owned the gardens before bequeathing it to the Irish state – is being completed.

The RHS cup is only the latest in a series of awards and accolades that Seamus has been honoured with. In August last year, he was made a Fellow of The Explorers’ Club, a prestigious organisation that recognises great achievements in world exploration.

Between 2012 and 2015, Seamus organised four expeditions to the eastern Himalayas, where he headed up groups of Irish plant enthusiasts and horticulturalists who retraced the trail of Joseph Dalton Hooker, a Victorian explorer, botanist and cartographer. Seamus’s expeditions inspired him to write a book titled ***In the Footsteps of Joseph Dalton Hooker: A Sikkim Adventure***, which he used on the expeditions to collect and document plants. He had previously led an expedition in China to collect plant specimens.

His induction into The Explorers’ Club will mean that any future expeditions on botanical adventures could be sponsored by members.

In 2018, Seamus was presented with a gold medal of honour by the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland to celebrate its 200th anniversary, the first presentation it had made in years.

Before working in Kilmacurragh, he worked as head gardener at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, where he studied horticulture, as well as in Kew Gardens, England. The botanic gardens paid tribute to Seamus’s success last week, calling him ‘one of Ireland’s most outstanding present-day plantsmen’.

Seamus is the son of Mary and the late Matt O’Brien from Irongrange, Baltinglass and his life-long passion for plants and gardens led to his early career success.

“Even as a child, Seamus worked in the garden and collected seeds. He’s very happy when he’s in the garden. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen,” his mother Mary said proudly.

*** The best time to see the rhododendron display in Kilmacurragh in all its glory is April