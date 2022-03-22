B’town students make their mark with tech-themed mural

By Elizabeth Lee

QUEEN of the Universe NS created a beautiful mural on Barrett Street, Bagenalstown using the themes of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) as the motifs.

The project was completed in conjunction with PB Machine Tech Ltd and supported by the Carlow County Council streetscape enhancement scheme.

A white wall on Barrett Street was transformed into a colourful and child-friendly design. The artist Leah Hutton, working with painter Niall Hutton, collaborated with both the school and the tech company to design the space, incorporating elements of the work PB Machine Tech does at its factory in Bagenalstown.

The students in the school then got to make their own mark on the mural. The artwork will complement other murals in the school, which have been painted by teachers and students over the years, depicting safari animals and native Irish wildflowers and animals.

STEM is a keen focus of schools at present, as they draw attention to the many skills and career opportunities open to students. The Bagenalstown area is a hotbed of engineering firms, including PB Machine Tech Ltd, which manufactures hydraulic cylinders for clients across the world.