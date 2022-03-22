Co Carlow allocated €120k for enhanced youth services

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW has been selected for a new UBU Your Place Your Space in 2022.

“This is great news for youth services in Carlow. This new service will be based in Bagenalstown and will be allocated funding of €120,000 per annum initially,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who welcomed the selection of Carlow.

“This is a long-term investment into youth services in the community, supported by clear needs analysis and backed by the local ETB.”

UBU Your Place Your Space provides out-of-school supports to young people. These supports offer a wide range of quality activities, which are mainly community based.

The Education and Training Boards in each of the eight new selected areas have now completed a local needs assessment stage to inform the establishment of the new services, and all eight ETBs have issued a call recruit a preferred service provider.