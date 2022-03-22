Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tommy Lyons

7 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on March 20th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Bridgie, much loved father of Noelle, Shane, Niall, Matthew and Paul and cherished brother of Michael, Eugene, John, Alan, Jim, Pat, Ellen, Catherine and Angela.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Rita and grandchild Rhys.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Nikita, Keelan, Caitlin, Tyler and Hannah, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Tommy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

All those attending Tommy’s funeral are asked to please wear face coverings and to sanitise your hands on arrival.

House Private Please

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation#