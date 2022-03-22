Department of Defence object to residential scheme in west Dublin

Gordon Deegan

The Department of Defence is objecting to ‘fast track’ plans by Tetrarch Capital for 274 residential units at Mill Road, Saggart in west Dublin.

In January, Tetrarch Residential Ltd lodged a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme comprising 185 apartments, 51 houses and 38 duplex units for the site north-west to Saggart village and close to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

According to planning consultants for owners of Citywest hotel, Tetrarch, Manahan Planners, the SHD scheme is to constitute the first large-scale, privately-delivered residential development devoted entirely to social and affordable tenure.

The height of the proposed scheme rises to five storeys and partly 8-storey apartment blocks.

In planning documents lodged with the scheme, they state that subject to permission being granted, it is Tetrarch’s intention to subsequently enter into negotiations with South Dublin County Council to seek agreement for a tenure mix and pricing structure for all units in the development to accommodate 45 affordable to sell units, 70 social units and 159 affordable/cost rental units.

Planning consultants for Tetrarch, Manahan Planners said it is Tetrarch’s intention that the proposed development “will constitute the first large scale, privately delivered residential development devoted entirely to social and affordable tenure, including a very material quantum of affordable to sell units”.

Casement Aerodrome

However, in a submission to An Bord Pleanala, the Dept of Defence stated that it was objecting to Block A of the scheme due to its impact on Casement Aerodrome.

The Dept state that “Casement Aerodrome is the only secure airport in the State providing the Government and the President with an independent and flexible transport service. Routinely security sensitive arrivals and departures to the State occur at Casement Aerodrome. Ensuring the security of Casement is essential to this role.”

In its submission, the Department of Defence state that “it is not satisfied that the Mill Road SHD will not negatively impact flight operations in the vicinity of Casement Aerodrome”.

The Dept state that the SHD’s ‘Apartment Block A’ will penetrate the Inner Horizontal Surface (IHS) of Casement Aerodrome which is intended to protect aircraft which are visually manoeuvring in the vicinity of an aerodrome.

In a separate submission, Rathcoole Community Council state that they believe “that the granting of permission for this particular SHD development would be premature”.

In a planning submission to the appeals board, South Dublin County Council has recommended a grant of permission.

A decision is due on the scheme in May.