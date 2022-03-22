Family of Carlow man brand parade parodies ‘soul destroying’

THE family of the late Peadar Doyle have described cruel St Patrick’s Day parade floats about their loved one as ‘soul destroying’.

A display and float parodying the circumstances around Mr Doyle’s passing and how he was brought into a post office formed part of St Patrick’s Day parades in Kilfenora, Co Clare and Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Mr Doyle (66) passed away two months ago and the ignorant displays caused immense distress to his family in Carlow, including sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces.

“Noeleen is devastated about it. She was crying all day on Friday,” said Peadar’s brother-in-law Liam Dowling. “The family just can’t grieve. Peadar does not need to be dragged through the mud. He was a decent man. It has to stop.”

Peadar’s family is seeking an apology from the organisers and an assurance that it will not happen again. “If it was their brother or sister, wouldn’t they feel the same?” said Liam.

Clare Co Council had been in contact about the parade but refused to take responsibility, although it is believed that the council provided funding for it. “Clare are wiping their hands of it, but I don’t think they can,” said Liam.

The thoughtless displays went viral online last week and generated a significant amount of criticism for those behind the cruel parodies.

Former Carlow county councillor Walter Lacey was one person who sought to contact the organisers of the parades on social media in recent days but without success.

“I felt appalled by it when I saw it. I knew Peadar for many years. He was a gentleman, a very good family man, I believe. He did not deserve what happened to him in the first place and what has happened here now.”

***The Nationalist*** sought comment from the organisers of both parades, but spokespersons could not be reached.

On Tuesday a morning, one of the organisers of the Kilnefora event appeared on Clare FM to apologise. Orla Vaughan said she would also be writing to the Doyle family.