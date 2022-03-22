Krispy Kreme to open its first Dublin city centre outlet in May

Gordon Deegan

Krispy Kreme is to open its first Dublin city centre outlet in May.

A spokeswoman for the US-owned doughnut maker confirmed the long anticipated opening date after Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the fit-out of the outlet for Central Plaza on Dublin’s Dame Street.

The City Council gave the green light for the outlet’s fit after Krispy Kreme moved to tone down and reduce the size of its corporate signage in response to concerns raised by the Council.

However, the Council has concluded that the changes didn’t go far enough and are demanding further changes before the store can open.

In a condition attached to the grant of permission, the Council has told Krispy Kreme Ireland that the use of the premises shall not commence until revised plans and drawings showing the further sign changes have been submitted to, and agreed in writing by the Planning Authority.

Signage

The Council planner’s report stated that the reduction in the size of the main brand sign by 25 per cent is to be welcomed.

However, the council report stated that the applicant’s comments that the proposed signage will not have a visual impact on the subject site or the surrounding context is not considered accurate “and it is considered reasonable that a more subtle signage composition and colour scheme should be accommodated at this location”.

As a result, the council has ordered that the internally illuminated lettering to the main signage shall be omitted and replaced by individually pin mounted steel lettering; that any proposed illuminated of the main signage shall be subtly backlit and the green and red colouring of the main signage shall be replaced with a brushed steel finish.

A planning report recommending that planning permission be granted concluded that the proposed development would not injure the amenity of property in the vicinity and the proposal accords with the City Development Plan.

Original opening plan

Originally, it was intended to open Krispy Kreme’s Central Plaza unit “circa Christmas 2021” subject to planning permission for the signage attached to the restaurant.

However, the US owned company missed out on the busy Christmas season after the Council last November sought changes to the corporate Krispy Kreme signage proposed.

The new outlet will have seating for 40 customers inside the outlet with a further 20 customers outside.

Director at planning consultants, Tom Phillips & Associates, John Gannon told the council Krispy Kreme may add an additional six covers internally following the initial opening period as during the opening up phase a large volume of customer traffic is anticipated.

The Central Plaza store will be Krispy Kreme’s third in the capital.

The firm opened its second store at the Swords Pavillion last November and the opening of Krispy Kreme’s first store in Ireland in Blanchardstown in September 2018 was greeted by a consumer mania not seen in Ireland in recent years, where there was a queue of 300 people when the store opened its doors at 7am on its first day.