New website enables Carlow businesses to welcome refugees

The Tech For Good Dublin community today launched a new website, Pryvit.ie, which enables Carlow businesses to welcome refugees escaping from Ukraine. It is a not-for-profit initiative.

Pryvit means hello in Ukrainian and the aim of the site is to allow people who have been displaced by the war to access special offers and discounted goods listed by businesses. It facilitates companies across Ireland to place a ‘welcome offer’ of discounted or free goods or services to those arriving in Ireland from Ukraine. Examples of offers could include deals from all types of businesses including grocery shops, cafés, gyms, pharmacies and drapery shops.

Máirin Murray co-founder of Tech for Good Dublin explained: “Pryvit.ie is a simple idea that allows businesses to offer a helping hand through a welcome offer for their goods or services to Ukrainian refugees.

“The easiest way for Irish business to help the people of Ukraine is through its core products and services, and I am hopeful that, as it grows, Pryvit.ie will act as a very useful directory of what is available. It will also be a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Irish business and tech community.”