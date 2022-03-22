Warm tributes paid to exceptional Carlovians

By Suzanne Pender

TRIBUTES were paid to the resilience and extraordinary bravery of Carlow teenager Racheal Diyaoly, who fled the war in Ukraine and is now safely back home.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan offered a vote of congratulations to Rachael on her safe return home at the council’s March meeting and offered his thanks to Scotsmen Ger McCarthy and Gary Taylor, who were instrumental in Racheal’s return home.

“As a council, I’m suggesting to write a letter of thanks to them and make a small presentation to Rachael in the future in recognition of her resilience,” said cllr Phelan, which was unanimously agreed by members.

Cllr Phelan also paid tribute to St Laurence O’Toole athlete David Hayde – a staff member of Carlow County Council – who recently won gold in the over-55 60m and bronze in the 200m at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Braga, Portugal.

Cllr Fergal Browne paid tribute to athlete Molly Scott, whom he said “continues to break her personal best and records”.