White’s Pharmacy scoops best-dressed window contest

Tuesday, March 22, 2022


The St Patrick’s Day window display at Nursery Rhymes, Kennedy Street, Carlow was named runner-up


White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street was named winner of Carlow town’s St Patrick’s Day best dressed window competition

By Suzanne Pender

CREATIVITY was in plentiful supply for the St Patrick’s Day festivities in Carlow town, with lots of shop windows festooned in green.
Glór Ceatharlach organised a Comórtas na bhFuinneog/Best Dressed Window Competition and now tá na torthaí istigh! The results are in!
Best creative display prize goes to White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street, the winner of the billboard advertising package on O’Brien Road. Runner-up prize went to Nursery Rhymes, Kennedy Avenue, winner of the outdoor advertising package on Be Visible display signs.
Organisers would like to thank all the shops and businesses who entered Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day competition, which was kindly sponsored by Touchpoint Media.

 

 

