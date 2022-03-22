Workers want flexible hours for school drop-offs and collections, survey finds

Muireann Duffy

A quarter of workers said they would like a flexible working policy which would allow them time to drop their children to and from school, according to a recent survey.

The research found nine in ten workers said they would leave their current role in favour of more flexible working arrangements, with two thirds of those surveyed reporting they now work in a flexible environment, up from 53 per cent recorded prior to the pandemic.

The survey, conducted by recruitment firm Employflex, found 16 per cent of respondents had been refused a request for flexible working, despite an overwhelming majority (96 per cent) of workers stating that flexible working would make them more productive.

Remote working was favoured by 23 per cent of respondents, while reduced/part-time work was the top choice for a further 25 per cent. The majority (29 per cent) said they would opt for a hybrid situation.

The research also revealed staff believe the main barriers to flexible working is a lack of trust on the part of their employer (43 per cent) and fears of a drop in productivity (20 per cent).

Tax returns

Meanwhile, separate research revealed just 27 per cent of Ireland’s 2.9 million PAYE workers submitted a tax return last year.

Only 790,000 tax returns were filed for 2020, with 40 per cent of people citing a lack of awareness regarding the availability of tax reliefs as the main reason for unclaimed tax refunds.

TaxBack.com’s Taxpayer Sentiment Survey also found 19 per cent of people said they were afraid of dealing with Revenue, and the same portion said the process was too complicated and/or time-consuming.