Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021

Kenneth Fox

The closure of the hospitality sector resulted in a significant drop in alcohol consumption over the past two years, but people have progressively been drinking less since 2001, according to Drinks Ireland.

New provisional data from Revenue shows that alcohol consumption fell by 4.7 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

There was an even more dramatic fall of 9.6 per cent between 2019 and 2021, showing the true impact of Covid related restrictions and closures on hospitality venues.

Beer and cider consumption saw the most dramatic declines due to their popularity in the on-trade. Beer consumption fell by 18.3 per cent between 2019 and 2021 and cider was down by 15.1 per cent during this period.

Wine consumption was down by 13.1 per cent between 2020 and 2021, and 2.7 per cent between 2019 and 2021.

Spirits consumption remained relatively static, rising marginally by 1.9 per cent between 2019 and 2021.

Speaking about the figures, Patricia Callan, director of Drinks Ireland said:

“This latest data shows the continued decline in alcohol consumption in Ireland, exacerbated by the pandemic. Alcohol consumption is now at its lowest level in 20 years, down by about 30 per cent since the peak of 2001.

“The industry has worked hard to continue to tackle alcohol misuse.

“The growing trend we see at home and in other established international markets is people choosing to drink quality over quantity, which we welcome and will continue to encourage.”