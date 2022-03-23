Brother of Sandra Boyd appears in court charged with firearms offences

Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody accused of firearms offences following the “heartbreaking tragedy” of his sister Sandra Boyd’s death from a gunshot wound.

Derek Boyd, 27, wept and told relatives, “I’m sorry”, following an emotionally charged hearing on Wednesday evening.

Mother of five Sandra, 36, was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted before she was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

On Monday morning, gardai arrested her brother Derek Boyd and detained him at Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Mr Boyd, also from Collins Place, was charged on Wednesday afternoon.

He is accused of two offences contrary to the Firearms Act: unlawful possession or control of five rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and a Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol at his sister’s home address on March 19th.

He was brought to appear before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening.

Evidence

Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Dressed in a navy tracksuit and runners, Mr Boyd stood tearfully and glanced over at distraught family members in the public gallery. However, he did not address the court.

Detective Sergeant Mangan told the court that Mr Boyd was arrested at 1.30pm to be charged. He said the accused replied “no comment” to the ammunition charge, and in response to the gun possession offence, “he made no reply”.

Defence counsel Morgan Shelley (instructed by solicitor Phelim O’Neill) told Judge Murphy there was no application for bail.

He added: “We are not anticipating any bail application will be made in this case.” Judge Murphy remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on March 30.

His barrister then told the court the firearms charges “relate to a terrible accident” and a “heartbreaking tragedy”. He successfully applied for legal aid after citing the seriousness of the case.

Mr Shelley also said he had been asked to mention that “my client’s family are in court to support him today”.

Before being escorted from the courtroom, gardai and prison officers allowed a brief opportunity for him to see his relatives in court. Sobbing, he said, “I’m sorry”, as they hugged and comforted him, telling him, “we love you so much”.