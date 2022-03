Impressionist Oliver Callan brings his award-winning Callan’s Kicks comedy show to Carlow.

In his first live shows in seven years, Callan play the Visual Arts Centre on 9 April.

Expect to hear from Co-Teeshes Micheál and Leo the ledgebag, Boris and Biden and celeb scientists like Luke O’Neill.

It’s Callan’s most ambitious live show to the stage yet, with dozens of impressions, sketches and voices kicking our leaders and legends into the next decade.

Tickets are available through visualcarlow.ie.