Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joan Carroll

Rathoe, Co Carlow

Peacefully on 22 March 2022. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary and brother Michael.

Joan beloved sister of Tom, Pat and Marie.

She will be sadly missed by her brothers & sister, sisters-in-law Chris, Joan & Nellie, brother-in-law Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & her many friends.

May Joan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, from 6pm on Wednesday & 3pm on Thursday with removal on Thursday evening to Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.