€8m allocated for roadworks in Co Carlow during 2022

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW has secured €8 million in its regional and local roads allocation for 2022 – an 11.5% increase on the previous year.

The increase of almost €1m in funding for 2022 was widely praised at this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council, with a total of 15 categories of works earmarked for the funding.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman welcomed the department funding, pointing out that the 2022 funding marked an increase of 11.5% on last year’s allocation.

Cllr Charlie Murphy welcomed the funding and the efforts of council staff to secure the allocation, while cllr Michael Doran also complimented the area engineers, adding that road in his area have “come on in leaps and bounds”. Cllr Doran asked if the increased prices for raw materials would affect the projects planned for the coming year.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that Muinebheag area engineer Ray Wickham was “worth his weight in gold”, adding that along with engineer Gerry Crowley, he was “sure the money will be spent wisely”.

Mr O’Gorman stated that increased costs “is a concern” and an issue that some contractors and suppliers have raised, but that that they were “bound by the procurement of our services”.