Man arrested in connection with organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested on Wednesday morning by Gardaí in Co Sligo.

He is currently being detained at Sligo Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This is the fourth arrest made by Gardaí in connection with this investigation.

In January, a man in his mid-30s was arrested at Dublin Airport and was later charged.

A second man was also arrested in January, and a woman was arrested in February as part of the investigation. Both were later released without charge.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

