Rathvilly estate is still ‘in the dark’ after 16 years

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS in an unfinished housing estate in Rathvilly have been “left in the dark” for an incredible 16 years without a single streetlight ever having been turned on.

Ard Bhaile, Rathvilly was initially planned as a 55-house development on the outskirts of the village, with construction beginning back in 2006. Unfortunately, the private development fell victim to the economic crash, with just 13 houses to the rear of the development built and sold.

“We moved here from Dublin in 2007, one of the 13 houses that people are living in,” explained resident Paul Skerrett. “We never had street lighting. It’s actually pitch black here at night and that is the way it has been ever since we moved in.

“The council don’t want to know … they should be looking after us. There is a bond of €200,000 there, but they haven’t done anything. We’re sick asking,” added Paul.

To compound the frustrations of Ard Bhaile residents, the light fittings that are in place at the estate were replaced recently with LED bulbs, but still haven’t actually been turned on!

“We also have a huge problem with fly-tipping, where people are just driving in and dumping in the field in front … it’s horrible,” said Paul.

“We pay our property tax and look after the front of our 13 houses, but we get absolutely nothing for our property tax … nothing. When the election was on, they were up here in their droves, but since then we haven’t heard from them,” fumed Paul.

It is understood that in recent months the remainder of the land at Ard Bhaile has been purchased by a developer with a view to completing the estate at a lower housing density subject to planning permission.

A spokesperson for the planning department of Carlow County Council confirmed that the local authority had secured two service contracts in relation to Ard Bhaile: one to complete the road surface/manholes and a second to update pump services. The spokesperson confirmed that both the issue of street lighting and the litter concerns would be investigated by the local authority.