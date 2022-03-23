Sisters from war-torn Ukraine find refuge in Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE sisters from western Ukraine have found refuge in Tullow as the Irish Red Cross this week contacts families who have pledged accommodation for women and children fleeing the war-torn country.

Anita (29) and Annamariia Szakal (22), along with Anita’s son Max (6), fled their country to join their sister Olga, who was already working in Codd’s mushroom factory in The Downings, Tullow. Olga (24) had been working in the mushroom factory for the past two months, having come to Ireland in the hope of studying computer science.

Earlier in March, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Olga arranged for Anita, Annamariia and Max to come to Ireland. The sisters are now living together in Tullow, where Annamariia is also working with Olga in the mushroom factory.

They were greatly assisted by the Codd family, especially Hazel, who helped to enrol Max in St Columba’s NS.

“They needed support; they came here with nothing – no money, no clothes. They left their country with nothing,” Hazel explained.

They fled their hometown of Uzhhorad, near the border of Slovakia and Hungary, three weeks ago, leaving behind their husbands, parents and brothers. Poignantly, Annamariia discovered last week that she was pregnant and had to make an emotional phone call to her husband Valentine to tell him the news. She is now registered with a local GP in Tullow, thanks to Hazel’s help.

The sisters are in daily contact with their families and are heartbroken about what’s happening in Ukraine.

“We know that they’re safe for now, but we’ve no idea what’ll happen next. We miss our families very much,” Olga said, using a translation app on her phone to communicate.

“We just want it all to be over, for our families to be safe and for us to return home. We just want to live in peace,” Anita added.

The sisters hope to learn English and are deeply appreciative of the support they’ve received so far.

“It’s calm and nice here. Everyone is so lovely to us. The people are so helpful and sincere,” Olga continued, while Anita said Tullow was ideal for them because they were close to a school and other services. So far, Max has settled in with the other children in their housing estate and is playing football in the sunshine with his new friends.

Unlike the Szakal sisters, who were able to join Olga in Ireland, thousands of other Ukrainian women and children have arrived here with no family members to meet them. The Irish Red Cross is this week contacting people who have pledged accommodation to the Ukrainian refugees and will visit each resident to assess their suitability.

Three central processing centres in Dublin, Cork and Limerick have been set up, where the refugees will be allocated PPS numbers, access to income support and other services. Some 20,000 offers of accommodation have been pledged nationally, 126 of which are in Co Carlow.