Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

Aine Fox, PA

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have arrived for their first official visit to Ireland’s oldest city – coming face-to-face with its Viking past.

The royal couple smiled as they stepped into the bright Waterford sunshine for day one of their trip.

They were treated to a performance by Déise Medieval, harking back to the city’s past.

The couple were treated by a Viking re-enactment by local performers (Brian Lawless/PA)

While its official foundation as a permanent settlement dates back to 914 AD, historians say there are a number of references to Viking encampments as early as 860 AD.

Charles and Camilla kicked off their tour with a visit to the city’s Viking Triangle area, arriving at Reginald’s Tower – the country’s oldest civic building.

They looked on with interest as two actors embarked on a mock battle with swords and shields in front of a Viking longboat.

The couple will meet local residents and business owners during a walkabout (Brian Lawless/PA)

The pair are also meeting local business owners and staff outside shops lining their walkabout route, and, in what is their first trip to Ireland since the pandemic began, they are meeting first responders who helped during the outbreak.

Thursday is the first of the royals’ two-day tour, which comes after they spent two days in the North, visiting Co Tyrone and Belfast.

Their trip is one of several taking place as the family mark the platinum jubilee year of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.