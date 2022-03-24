Council asked to suspend rent review



By Suzanne Pender

THERE have been calls for the council to suspend its current rent review “for at least a year” to give its hard-pressed tenants “a chance to cope with the unprecedented prices increases”.

At last week’s council meeting cllr William Paton urged the council to reconsider the rent review it is currently conducting among its tenants, pointing out how people were struggling financially.

“I am concerned about our tenants on low incomes; the reason is obvious: people are really concerned about this review,” he said.

Cllr Paton spoke of increased fuel prices, adding that people were “skipping meals to pay for heating” while the country was gripped by the “highest inflation rates since April 2001 … that’s 21 years ago.

“I would urged the council to look at suspending the rent review for at least a year so that tenants geta chance to cope with the unprecedented increases,” said cllr Paton.

Director of housing Michael Brennan stated that the last council rent review was in 2016 and the issue of rents has been raised in various council audits since.

“It was commenced in 2020 than suspended due to Covid,” explained Mr Brennan.

Mr Brennan pointed out that the maximum rent paid is €180 and that rent was based on income.

“Some will see their rents going down and there is no back dating on any rent accrued,” he said.

Cllr Cassin agreed with cllr Paton that the council’s rent review should be suspended for a year. “That will not make much difference to the council, but it would make a huge difference to people’s lives…for some at the moment its heat or eat,” said cllr Cassin.