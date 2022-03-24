Man seriously injured in collision near Clare-Limerick border

  • Home >
Thursday, March 24, 2022

David Raleigh

Gardaí have closed a road near the Clare-Limerick border following a road traffic collision on Thursday morning in which a man was seriously injured.

The single-vehicle collision occurred just before 10am, between the Old Cratloe Road and Carrig Hill, near Meelick.

It is understood the injured man, aged in his 40s, was driving a van which left the road and collided with a ditch.

Three units from Limerick City and County Fire Service were alerted to the incident at 9.58am and returned to their base in Limerick city at 12.15pm.

A unit from the National Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

A spokesperson at the Garda press office said it was not aware of the incident.

More to follow…

By
